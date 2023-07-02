Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 53 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

