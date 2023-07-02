Cosmos Market Capitalization Tops $3.28 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.28 billion and $67.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00030999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

