Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of CMRE opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 53.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

