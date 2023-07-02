Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.6% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 154,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $77,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 272.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 9,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

COST stock opened at $538.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.