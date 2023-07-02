CPA Asset Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.