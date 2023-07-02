Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
CDEFF opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.70.
About Credito Emiliano
