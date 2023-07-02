Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CDEFF opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.70.

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

