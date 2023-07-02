Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,455,100 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the May 31st total of 2,894,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 6.5 %

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cresco Labs Company Profile

CRLBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

(Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.