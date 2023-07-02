Critical Contrast: Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) and ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Free Report) and ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marlowe and ADT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlowe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ADT $6.40 billion 0.87 $172.62 million $0.03 201.00

ADT has higher revenue and earnings than Marlowe.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlowe N/A N/A N/A ADT 0.48% 8.01% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Marlowe and ADT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marlowe and ADT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlowe 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADT 0 1 1 0 2.50

Marlowe presently has a consensus price target of $800.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,725.44%. ADT has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Marlowe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marlowe is more favorable than ADT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of ADT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of ADT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADT beats Marlowe on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services. The company is also involved in the provision of testing, inspection and risk assessment, ventilation hygiene compliance, ductwork management and fire safety, extract cleaning, asbestos consultancy, air monitoring and clearance testing, and bulk identification and sampling services. Its customers include office complexes, streets, leisure facilities, manufacturing plants and industrial estates, SMEs, local corporates and authorities, other facilities, property management providers, NHS trusts, and FTSE companies. Marlowe plc was formerly known as Marlowe Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ADT

ADT Inc. provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. It primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries or unanticipated falls. The company also provides automation and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones or touchscreen panels in their homes to arm and disarm their security systems; record and view real-time video; and creates customized and automated schedules for managing lights, thermostats, appliances, garage doors, cameras, and other connected devices, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. It offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, Protection 1, ADT Commercial, and ADT Solar names. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

