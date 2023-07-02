Critical Contrast: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Her Imports and TeraWulf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf $26.35 million 14.08 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Her Imports and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Her Imports.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf -375.21% -80.23% -30.67%

Summary

TeraWulf beats Her Imports on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

