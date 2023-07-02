Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Acquired by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cryoport worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after acquiring an additional 791,037 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,798 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Stock Up 0.1 %

CYRX opened at $17.25 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About Cryoport

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

