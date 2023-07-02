CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

