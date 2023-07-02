DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $52.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.64. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 62,025 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 68.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 197,748 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

