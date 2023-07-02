Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock remained flat at C$52.28 during midday trading on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$67.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.61.

Get Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S alerts:

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.