Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Davis Rea LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 4.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $240.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

