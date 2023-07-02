Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 25,330 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $2,520,081.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,438.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,948 shares of company stock worth $72,524,708 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Datadog by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,848,000 after purchasing an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.36 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

