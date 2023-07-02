Davis Rea LTD. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 2.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $215,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $329.45 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $331.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.