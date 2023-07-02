Davis Rea LTD. Has $513,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 21,435.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 414.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Fortive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

