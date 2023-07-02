Davis Rea LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 2.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $497.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.42 and a 200 day moving average of $455.07. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $363.59 and a twelve month high of $497.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

