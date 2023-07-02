Davis Rea LTD. Trims Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 0.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in BCE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.59 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

