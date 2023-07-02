Decred Price Hits $15.86 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Decred has a total market capitalization of $242.76 million and $931,506.61 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.86 or 0.00051623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00218537 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031290 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013440 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,303,073 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

