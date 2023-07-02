Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $530.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $405.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

