Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Target Price to GBX 1,745

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,848 ($23.50) to GBX 1,745 ($22.19) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($26.70) to GBX 2,200 ($27.97) in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Entain Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. Entain has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

