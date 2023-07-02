Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) versus American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Financial Survey

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -216.13% -26.40% -23.33% Digital Media Solutions -11.02% N/A -10.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Well and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 2.13 -$270.43 million ($2.14) -0.98 Digital Media Solutions $391.15 million 0.06 -$31.95 million ($1.05) -0.31

Analyst Ratings

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Well and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 3 0 2.38 Digital Media Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Well currently has a consensus target price of $4.28, suggesting a potential upside of 103.57%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 962.22%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than American Well.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats American Well on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well



American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Digital Media Solutions



Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. The company also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising spends, as well as marketing automation software as a service to clients. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

