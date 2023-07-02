Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 279,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 587,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,157,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,575,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,727,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFSV stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.