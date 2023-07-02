Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,938 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 81.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $451,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

DFS opened at $116.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

