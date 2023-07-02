DnB Asset Management AS Buys 2,791,959 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 254.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791,959 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $127,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

INTC stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

