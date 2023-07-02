DnB Asset Management AS Buys 4,525 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.
DHR stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.24 and a 200-day moving average of $249.25.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
