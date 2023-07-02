DnB Asset Management AS Has $50.59 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $50,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

