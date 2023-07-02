DnB Asset Management AS Has $76.63 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.13% of Humana worth $76,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUM opened at $447.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.00 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.56.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

