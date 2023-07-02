DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day moving average is $180.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

