DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 226,003 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,003 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.82% of Livent worth $31,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of Livent stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. Livent’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CICC Research raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

