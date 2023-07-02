DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $35,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $329.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

