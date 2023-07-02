DnB Asset Management AS Reduces Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425,915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,354,494 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up approximately 1.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned 1.39% of Western Digital worth $166,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

