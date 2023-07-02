DnB Asset Management AS Sells 11,374 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.37.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.