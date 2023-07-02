DnB Asset Management AS Sells 140,673 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,673 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $96,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

