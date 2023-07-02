DnB Asset Management AS Sells 35,659 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,469,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,659 shares during the period. Criteo makes up approximately 1.1% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of Criteo worth $172,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,275 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,040 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $33.74 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $220.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,885.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $120,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,782. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

