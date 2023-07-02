DnB Asset Management AS Sells 67,078 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,078 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $68,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KO opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

