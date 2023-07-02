Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Short Interest Up 53.3% in June

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Doma news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $37,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 1,317.1% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Doma by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOMA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,775. Doma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

