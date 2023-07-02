DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Up 76.7% in June

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the May 31st total of 565,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,831. DURECT has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $121.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

DRRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

