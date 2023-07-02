Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.85. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 31,698 shares trading hands.

Dyadic International Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 251.43% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. Research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyadic International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Dyadic International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 57,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

