E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,000 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 585,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 116.9 days.

E.On Price Performance

ENAKF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

