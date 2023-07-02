EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $453,032.83

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. EAC has a total market capitalization of $453,032.83 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 41% against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.00368737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012875 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151041 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

