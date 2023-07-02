Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ETG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 153,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,644. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

