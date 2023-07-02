Efinity Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.33 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $34.33 million and $784,916.76 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,607,484 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

