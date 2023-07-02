eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 96,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 181.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMAN. StockNews.com began coverage on eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on eMagin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

eMagin stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 865,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,140. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $164.42 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

