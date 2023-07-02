Energi (NRG) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $135,976.15 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,112,003 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.