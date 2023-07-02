ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.83.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

