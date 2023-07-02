ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.83.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
