ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.83. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
