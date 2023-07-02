ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.83. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

