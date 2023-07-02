Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.10.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $167.48 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

