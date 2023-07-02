Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.