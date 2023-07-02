Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
